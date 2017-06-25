Some celebrations and statistics as Lionel Messi turns 30

Not to try and make some reading this feel old, but Lionel Messi is 30 today.

The Argentinian superstar broke into the Barcelona team as a teenager – and 13 years since his debut, his statistics show he more than delivered on the early promise he showed.

Messi’s name has often been offered in discussions of the greatest footballer of all time, and with numbers like that it’s easy to see why.

This high regard with which the magician is held meant there was of course a host of people and groups celebrating his birthday with him online – starting with his club who decided to make a little montage of the forward’s head, obviously.

Messi has 94 goals and four trophies in the Champion’s League – so the tournament’s official Twitter account naturally offered its congratulations too.

Messi 🙌 Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/9JM6XFrPOE — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 24, 2017

He’s had just a little bit of success in Spain’s top division too. In fact, Messi has 349 goals in La Liga – the all-time record by some margin – and a whopping eight titles.

Of course La Liga’s Twitter account had an offering for the little man as well.

30 títulos 🏆 30 años 🎂 🎉 ¡Felicidades, Messi! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/EiFoFjUZEB — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 24, 2017

Meanwhile, sports news outlets were also quick to give the Argentinian a mention.

Lionel Messi has won the Champions League 4 times. 2005/06 🏆 2008/09 🏆 2010/11 🏆 2014/15 🏆 Is he the 🐐? pic.twitter.com/EUIuO0PVat — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 24, 2017

It is 24th June 2017. Happy 30th birthday to one of the greatest footballers ever - Lionel Messi. 🇦🇷⚽️💪🏼🏆🥇👏🏼👏🏼 — David Garrido (@SkySportsDavid) June 23, 2017

Happy Birthday Leo!