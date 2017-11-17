Home»Sport

Soccer rumours: David Luiz to Manchester United?

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 07:57 am

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho is preparing to make a bid for Chelsea's David Luiz, the Daily Express reports. The paper claims the Brazilian has fallen out with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after he was left out of the match against United two weeks ago, and says Mourinho could be looking to make a move for the star as early as January.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch West Ham starlet Domingos Quina, ESPN reports. The website says United have stepped up their interest in the midfielder, and watched him score for Portugal Under-19s against Spain this week.

Wales boss Chris Coleman could be interested in taking over the managerial position at Sunderland, the Daily Mail reports. The Welsh FA are due to meet this week to discuss Coleman's future, but the paper says the 47-year-old is Sunderland's top pick to replace Simon Grayson.

Everton could reportedly face competition from AC Milan for the signature of Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida. The Mirror reports on claims in Ukraine that the Italian side are keen to snap him up when he becomes a free agent in the new year, with Everton also vying for his signature.

Newcastle could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for just £9 million, it is reported. TalkSPORT says reports in Spain suggest the Dutchman - who has been a long-term target for Newcastle - is on the list of Barca players who could be sold.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Dylan Asonganyi: A host of Premier League sides are reportedly keeping a close eye on the 16-year-old MK Dons starlet, with several clubs sending scouts to watch him in action at the FA Youth Cup match against Barnet. According to the Mirror, Manchester clubs United and City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester are all chasing his signature.

Marcus Tavernier: Everton and Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs eyeing up the 18-year-old winger, the Daily Mail reports. Bournemouth and Aston Villa are also said to be admirers of the Middlesbrough player, whose current contract expires next summer. But the paper says Boro are expected to trigger the year-option on his deal soon.


