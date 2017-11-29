So who is the world’s best paid football manager?

With Big Sam Allardyce expected to clear a nice €6m a year as new Everton boss it got us thinking who exactly are the best paid managers in the world.

After some investigation (on google) we were surprised at what we found.

Last month Business Insider UK did the hard work and revealed the 15 highest-paid football managers in the world.

In descending order they were

15: Rafael Benítez — Newcastle United. Annual wage: £4 million.

14: Unai Emery — Paris Saint-Germain. Annual wage: £4.3 million

13: Zinedine Zidane — Real Madrid. Annual wage: £4.6 million.

12: Diego Simeone — Atlético Madrid: Annual wage: £5.1 million

11: Mauricio Pochettino — Tottenham Hotspur. Annual wage: £5.46 million

* 10: Ronald Koeman — Everton. Annual wage: £6 million.

9: Antonio Conte — Chelsea. Annual wage: £6.5 million.

8: Jürgen Klopp — Liverpool. Annual wage: £7 million.

7: Arsène Wenger — Arsenal. Annual wage: £8.9 million.

6: Fabio Capello — Jiangsu Suning: Annual wage: £8.98 million.

5: André Villas-Boas — Shanghai SIPG: Annual wage: £11 million.

4: Carlo Ancelotti — Bayern Munich: Annual wage: £12.6 million.

3: José Mourinho — Manchester United. Annual wage: £15 million.

2: Pep Guardiola — Manchester City. Annual wage: £15.3 million.

And top of the pile ...

1: Marcello Lippi — China national football team: Annual wage: £18 million.

Would you believe it!