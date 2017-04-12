Home»Sport

Six out-of-contract footballers to complete Tony Adams's Granada master plan

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:30 pm

Tony Adams is moving fast at Granada – having been at the club for two days, he’s already brought in two free agents: Kieran Richardson and Nigel Reo-Coker.

That got us thinking – who else could Adams add to his squad in an effort to salvage his new side’s La Liga status?

1. Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba
(Nick Potts/PA)

Didier Drogba’s a free agent, but what does he know about a relegation fight? Nothing, and with good reason.

2. Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov
(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

Did you know Dimitar Berbatov has 48 goals in 78 games for Bulgaria? We think the 36-year-old has one more relegation battle in him.

3. Robbie Keane

Not saving that my son ⚽️😂#littlekeano @ashearer9 ✋🏻😂😂

A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on

Robbie Keane might have retired from international football, and he might be without a club since leaving LA Galaxy, but Granada would surely be missing a trick not to sign a man who scores goals like this in his own garden.

4. Lassana Diarra

Lassana Diarra
(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Lassana Diarra has played for Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea, but also represented Portsmouth during Adams’s time as Pompey manager.

The 32-year-old promised much as a young player – we think it’s about time he joined Adams once more.

5. Chris Kirkland

Goalkeeper Chris Kirkland
(Mike Egerton/PA)

Because who doesn’t need a goalkeeper with a hat?

Granada have conceded 65 goals in the league so far, at more than two a game, so what about a change of keeper? Kirkland has relegation battle experience too, having played for Wigan and Coventry among others – also, the hat.

6. Anthony McNamee

Former Norwich City footballer, Anthony McNamee
(Matthew Vincent/PA)

And finally, not a big name, but a great chant follows Anthony McNamee around – the 32-year-old midfielder has played for Norwich and Watford in a career spanning all four divisions of English football.

Furthermore, that chant we referred to has the power to get the Granada fans going. To the tune of This Old Man, altogether now: “Anthony McNamee, he looks f****** quick to me…”

