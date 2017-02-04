Home»Sport

Should Alonso's goal against Arsenal have been allowed?

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 12:50 pm

Chelsea are hosting Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in today's early kick-off in the Premier League.

The Blues, who lost to Arsenal 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, took the lead thanks to Marcos Alonso after 13 minutes.

Alonso sprung up to beat Hector Bellerin to the ball in the Gunners' penalty area and head the ball past Petr Cech.

However, some fans on Twitter took issue with the use of his elbow which seemed to hit Bellerin in the face as the pair jumped for the ball.

However, others just thought Alonso was stronger than Bellerin.

