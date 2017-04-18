Home»Sport

Short film of Anthony Joshua's life to be shown before Wladimir Klitschko fight

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 01:17 pm

Anthony Joshua has revisited the journey that took him from teenage tearaway to world heavyweight champion in the build up to his April 29 fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

The 27-year-old, who makes the latest defence of his IBF title at Wembley Stadium and who also bids to win the WBA belt last held by Tyson Fury, has featured in a short film alongside his mum Yeta Odusanya that captures his rise.

It was in football that Joshua first showed his athletic promise, but there were also frequent brushes with the law, most noticeably in 2010 when - by the time he was an amateur boxer - he was arrested with cannabis in his car.

The film, which will be shown just before Joshua and Klitschko are to fight, captures each aspect of his youth, and he said: "I'm not usually one to look back but I liked the concept for the short film. It has been a real journey from growing up in Watford to fighting at Wembley Stadium.

"Everything in between; all the things I have done and all the people that have supported me, have made me who I am and this film illustrates that.

"I am excited to share my journey with my fans and I hope that it inspires the hunger in others."

Joshua, who won an Olympic gold medal at London 2012, is presently in Sheffield undergoing the final stages of his preparation for next weekend's fight.

