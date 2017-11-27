'Shock and profound sorrow' as racing world mourns top trainer's wife who died in hunting fall

The racing world is mourning Maria O’Grady, who died in a hunting accident on Saturday, writes Stephen Barry.

Mrs O’Grady (61), the wife of leading trainer Edward, suffered the fatal fall near her home in Ballynonty, Co Tipperary.

Maria O’Grady

She was thrown from her horse while jumping a fence and died instantly, the Independent report.

A statement from her stepson Jonathan said: “On behalf of Edward and family, it is with shock and profound sorrow that I confirm Maria O'Grady died suddenly today [Saturday] following a tragic fall on the hunting field.

“Beloved wife, revered mother and ardent friend, she will be inordinately missed. RIP”.

On behalf of Edward and family, it is with shock and profound sorrow that I confirm Maria O'Grady died suddenly today following a tragic fall on the hunting field. Beloved wife, revered mother and ardent friend, she will be inordinately missed. RIP — Jonathan O'Grady (@jonathanogrady) November 25, 2017

The wider racing world has been expressing their condolences to the O’Grady family.

My thoughts are with Edward O'Grady and all his family on the tragic loss of his wife Maria after a fall out hunting today,may she rest in peace — Sally Ann Grassick (@sagrassick) November 25, 2017

Jonathan we are so sorry for you and your families loss — David R. Lanigan (@drlanigan) November 25, 2017

Funeral details confirmed here for Maria O'Grady. Terrible tragedy to befall the family. https://t.co/HR13h3ZUn5 — Richard Forristal (@R_Forristal) November 26, 2017

Dreadful news of Maria O’Grady... condolences to Edward and family. RIP https://t.co/qblx8X9nPa — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) November 26, 2017

Mrs O’Grady is survived by her husband Edward, daughters Mimi and Rosie Mae and her extended family, Jonathan, Amber and Lucy.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11.30am at the Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.