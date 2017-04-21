Home»Sport

Shaun Murphy plays ‘unbelievable trick shot’ against Ronnie O’Sullivan

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 02:02 pm

There may be 10 more days of snooker to play at the World Championship, but the Shot of the Tournament award could already be wrapped up, writes Stephen Barry.

Shaun Murphy will surely be claiming that honour after his barely imaginable pot into the middle pocket against tournament favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Perhaps the best indication of the level of difficulty involved was the disbelief in the commentary box when they began to figure out Murphy’s intentions.

The Magician played the cue ball off three cushions, loaded with sidespin, before potting the red in what was described as an “exhibition-cum-trick shot”.

As for the Shot of the Championship award?

Stick a fork in it. It’s done.

However, that may be as good as it gets for Murphy this year as he trails the Rocket 6-2 in the first-to-13 match.

KEYWORDS snooker, world championship, shaun murphy, ronnie o'sullivan

