Home»Sport

Shaun Murphy beats Luca Brecel to set up final against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 07:47 am

Shaun Murphy will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Champion of Champions final after coming through a rollercoaster semi-final with Luca Brecel.

Belgian Brecel raced into a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval and moved 4-2 ahead before Murphy rattled off four successive frames to seal victory.

The 22-year-old drew first blood with a composed 68 break in the opening frame but the Englishman hit back with runs of 41 and 46 to level the scores.

Brecel nudged back in front during a tight third frame before recording a break of 80 to move two ahead at the mid-session interval.

The pair traded the next two before Murphy reduced the deficit back to one frame with a stunning 131 clearance for the first century of the match.

A run of 73 was enough to bring parity to the scoreline before 'The Magician' took the lead for the first time by taking the ninth, followed by a tense brown-blue-pink finish in the 10th frame to secure an entertaining win.


More in this Section

Martin ONeill: Playing away from home is always difficult

Ireland V Denmark: It's all to play for in Dublin

Ireland V Denmark: Things to watch out for next Tuesday

Darren Randolph praised as Ireland hold off Danish attack in Copenhagen


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

‘I am playing with Lego at home to get dexterity back in my fingers’

‘We have overcome adversity in the last couple of years and we are going to try again.’

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »