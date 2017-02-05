Home»Sport

Shane Lowry promises 'more where that came from' after handing out cans of Guinness to golf fans

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 11:52 am

Fans favourite Shane Lowry was busy raising his popularity with fans yesterday in Phoenix.

The Offaly native, who is playing in the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this weekend, dished out cans of Guinness when he was on the 16th hole.

Lowry carded a brilliant third round of 66 to leave him just six shots off leader Byeong Hun An.

No wonder he was in good spirits.

Lowry is seen on the PGA Tour's official Snapchat story handing out the cans and enjoying himself with golf fans.

It can only increase the kudos for Lowry, who is loved by golf fans everywhere, some of whom may be waiting in Arizona today for a few more celebratory drinks from the Offaly man.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Eddie Jones blames lack of preparation for England's 'ugly' win against France

Four goals for Romelu Lukaku, four goals for Sunderland, and all the other nonsense from another day of Premier League action

Harry Kane penalty gives Spurs victory over Middlesborough

Fan arrested after confrontation with Ireland international Damien Delaney


Today's Stories

The John Fogarty Interview: Davy Fitzgerald and Seamus McEnaney ‘going to drive each other on’

Mayo and Kerry must realise their No.1 priority

Laois propose alternative round-robin championship

Cork’s Aidan Walsh to bridge three-year gap

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 