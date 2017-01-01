Home»Sport

Shane Long linked with Premier League move

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 08:15 pm

Ireland striker Shane Long is reportedly a transfer target for West Ham United, should Sunderland refuse to allow Jermain Defoe to leave for London, writes Stephen Barry.

Defoe’s goals have been pivotal to the Black Cats avoiding relegation in the last two seasons and David Moyes has insisted that he wouldn’t consider any offer for the “priceless” striker.

Slaven Bilic’s interest in Defoe comes after the loss of record signing Andre Ayew to African Cup of Nations duty and Diafra Sakho’s extended injury timeframe. Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri are also close to ending their loan deals with the Hammers.

Long and Ireland-eligible striker Scott Hogan, currently at Brentford, are being considered by West Ham as alternatives to Defoe, according to The Telegraph.

The Southampton frontman, who cost €15million from Hull in August 2014, scored his first goal in eight months in yesterday’s 2-1 loss to West Brom and has been often out of favour under Claude Puel.

However an injury to Charlie Austin and Sofiane Boufal’s call-up to Morocco’s Cup of Nations squad could see more opportunities for game-time with the St Mary’s club, where Long has scored 16 times in 75 league appearances.

Hogan, who has been approached by Martin O’Neill about opting to represent Ireland, could also come into consideration. Although he lacks Premier League experience, the 24-year-old has scored 20 goals for Brentford since April.

Brentford have already turned down an €8.2million bid from Reading for Hogan.

