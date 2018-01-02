Shane Long ends goal drought and Manchester City return to winning ways

MANCHESTER CITY 3 WATFORD 1

Premier League leaders Manchester City returned to winning ways as Watford were brushed aside 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men had seen their record-breaking run of 18 victories come to an end with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, despite missing striker Gabriel Jesus, who has suffered a serious knee ligament injury, City were too strong for an out-of-form Watford team who have now lost six of the last seven Premier League games.

Raheem Sterling. Photo: Getty Images

City needed less than a minute to take the lead, when Raheem Sterling knocked in a cross from Leroy Sane with just 40 seconds on the clock.

It was 2-0 after 13 minutes when defender Christian Kabasele put the ball into his own net before fit-again midfielder Kevin De Bruyne saw his free-kick pushed onto the crossbar by Hornets keeper Heurelho Gomes.

Sergio Aguero added a third from close range just after the hour mark as City completed a comfortable win to move 15 points clear of rivals Manchester United.

Andre Gray added a late consolation for Watford with eight minutes left.

SWANSEA CITY 0 TOTTENHAM 2

Tottenham moved back above Arsenal into fifth place with a 2-0 win at bottom club Swansea, where leading scorer Harry Kane had started on the bench.

Spurs took the lead after 12 minutes when former Swansea striker Fernando Llorente met a free-kick from Christian Eriksen with a powerful header, although looked to have been offside.

The home fans were on the officials' backs again in the second half when Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, who had already been booked, was given just a warning by referee Robert Madley after clattering into Martin Olsson.

Tottenham then wrapped up all three points when Dele Alli netted in stoppage time after being set up by substitute Kane.

WEST HAM 2 WEST BROM 1

Andy Carroll scored a late winner as West Ham came from behind to beat fellow relegation battlers West Brom 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Andy Carroll. Photo: Getty Images

The Baggies - who have not won in the Premier League since August 19 - broke the deadlock after 30 minutes through a deflected effort from James McClean.

West Ham, though, were level just before the hour when Carroll headed in.

The 6ft 4in striker then grabbed the winner deep into stoppage time when he scored at the far post.

SOUTHAMPTON 1 CRYSTAL PALACE 2

Crystal Palace also put some distance between themselves and the bottom three with a 2-1 win at Southampton.

The Saints had taken the lead after 17 minutes through Shane Long, the Irish striker's first goal in almost a year.

Palace, though, were level after 69 minutes when James McArthur scored from close range.

The Eagles completed the comeback with 10 minutes left when Luka Milivojevic lashed in a 25-yard effort to move Roy Hodgson's men up to 14th place.

As a result of Palace and West Ham's wins Stoke dropped into the relegation zone, with Southampton above them now only on goal difference after nine Premier League games without a win.