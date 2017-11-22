Home»Sport

Sevilla coach diagnosed with prostate cancer

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 10:22 am

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the club have confirmed.

The Argentinian, who oversaw the Spanish side's thrilling comeback to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Champions League last night, will have further tests to detemine his treatment.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the prostate," said a club statement.

"The future examinations will allow to decide which are the steps to follow regarding their treatment.

"Sevilla FC wants to show their full support for their coach right now and wishes him a speedy recovery."


KEYWORDS

sportsoccerSevillaEduardo Berizzo

More in this Section

Colin O’Riordan signs two-year extension for Sydney Swans

Ronnie O'Sullivan survives scare to progress in Belfast

Man City below their best in Champions League win, says Pep Guardiola

Losing three-goal lead was a 'misjudgement', says Jurgen Klopp


Today's Stories

Jose prickly over Jones injections

Company begins fundraising trip to US in aid of Cork senior footballers and hurlers

Klopp left shell-shocked by Liverpool collapse

Chrissy McKaigue: GAA paid lip service to interprovincials

Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »