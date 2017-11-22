Sevilla coach diagnosed with prostate cancer

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the club have confirmed.

The Argentinian, who oversaw the Spanish side's thrilling comeback to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Champions League last night, will have further tests to detemine his treatment.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the prostate," said a club statement.

"The future examinations will allow to decide which are the steps to follow regarding their treatment.

"Sevilla FC wants to show their full support for their coach right now and wishes him a speedy recovery."