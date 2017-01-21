Home»Sport

Sergio Ramos at the double as Real Madrid open four-point lead at La Liga summit

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 06:55 pm

Real Madrid built on their lead at the top of La Liga thanks to two goals from Sergio Ramos in a 2-1 win over Malaga at the Bernabeu.

The league front-runners, who saw their 40-game unbeaten run come to an end last week before suffering a second successive loss in the Copa del Rey, opened up a four-point lead over Sevilla.

Ramos began the scoring after 35 minutes, escaping his marker before sending a trademark header past Carlos Kameni from Toni Kroos' corner. He then doubled the lead two minutes prior to half-time, poking in another Kroos delivery.

The dangerous Gonzalo Castro continued to provide a threat however, and it was more fine work from the former Germany international that led to the away side pulling a goal back.

The midfielder danced past two men down the left before shooting at Keylor Navas, who could only parry the ball into the path of Juanpi and he finished clinically into the roof of the net.

Second-placed Sevilla tackle Osasuna on Sunday. Barcelona, a further point back, go to Eibar.

Espanyol piled more misery on Granada, beating them 3-1 to leave the visitors four points adrift of safety.

Jose Antonio Reyes netted his second goal of the season in the 11th minute, before Andrea Pereira levelled for Granada 10 minutes later.

However Pablo Piatti and Marc Navarro scored either side of half-time as Espanyol strolled to a comfortable win that sees them rise into the top half of the table.

