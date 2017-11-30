Sergio Garcia in contention after first round of Australian PGA Championship

Home players Jordan Zunic and Adam Bland led the way on six under par after the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The pair both went round in 66 to claim a one-shot lead over a group of five players, including Spain's Sergio Garcia, at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Zunic carded six birdies and an eagle alongside two bogeys, with Bland picking up seven birdies, including four in a row from the fifth, and only dropping a shot at the last.

Garcia's round included five birdies and it left him alongside Marc Leishman, Peter Senior, Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright.