Home»Sport

Sergio Garcia in contention after first round of Australian PGA Championship

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 09:07 am

Home players Jordan Zunic and Adam Bland led the way on six under par after the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship.

The pair both went round in 66 to claim a one-shot lead over a group of five players, including Spain's Sergio Garcia, at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Zunic carded six birdies and an eagle alongside two bogeys, with Bland picking up seven birdies, including four in a row from the fifth, and only dropping a shot at the last.

Garcia's round included five birdies and it left him alongside Marc Leishman, Peter Senior, Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright.


More in this Section

Everton seal Sam Allardyce as new manager - report

This rugby scrum was so strong it knocked the goalposts over

Irish Premiership side hand first-team debut to 14-year-old goalkeeper

International trio sign new deals with Ulster Rugby


Today's Stories

Golf’s 12 hottest winning streaks

Gearóid McInerney: All-Ireland win has lifted weight off Galway

Jack O’Donoghue: Munster starting with a clean slate

Buckling under the weight of Ireland’s greatest noughties moments

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »