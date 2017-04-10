Home»Sport

Sergio Garcia a popular Masters winner among rival golfers

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 08:30 am

Sergio Garcia's Masters victory proved popular with his contemporaries on Twitter as they revelled in his long-awaited success.

Garcia finally took a major title at the 74th attempt, overcoming Justin Rose in a play-off after the pair finished their final rounds level at nine-under for the tournament.

Rose congratulated the Spaniard on the 18th green and then again on social media.

Garcia was presented with his green jacket by last year's winner Danny Willett who clearly enjoyed watching the final round after missing the cut himself.

Rory McIlroy had hoped to be in the mix himself, but after finishing in a share of seventh place he congratualted his Ryder Cup teammate.

There was even a message of congratulations from Tiger Woods, despite his fractious relationship with Garcia in the past.

The thoughts of 2014 winner Bubba Watson turned immediately to the menu for next year's champions dinner.

Thomas Pieters, who finished in a share of fourth on his Masters debut, also congratualted the Spainiard, along with some other top golfers.

The plaudits also came from outside the golfing world.

