Sergio Aguero facing police probe after steward alleges he was assaulted

Police are investigating after a Bournemouth steward alleged he was assaulted by Sergio Aguero in the aftermath of Manchester City's stoppage-time winner today.

A Cherries steward has made a statement to Dorset Police about an alleged incident which followed Raheem Sterling's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, which earned the visitors a 2-1 Premier League win at the Vitality Stadium.

Press Association Sport understands Aguero denies the allegation and that City officials have reviewed footage from a number of angles and there is nothing which supports the steward's claim.

Dorset Police said in a statement that two male spectators from Manchester had been arrested for encroaching on to the pitch, while they are reviewing CCTV footage to determine if any other offence was committed.

A statement from Dorset Police said: "The goal was followed by excited celebrations where a number of Manchester City supporters encroached on to the pitch.

"Two male spectators from Manchester were arrested as a result. No other arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

"Officers are reviewing CCTV of the pitch encroachment as part of an ongoing investigation to establish whether any other offences may have been committed.

"This investigation is in the very early stages and, if any further actions need to be taken, this will happen in due course."