Serena Williams beating her sister to win her 23rd Grand Slam was an emotional rollercoaster no one could handle

Serena Williams has secured an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title by beating her older sister Venus to become Australian Open champion.

After a nervous start, Serena proved unstoppable again on Rod Laver Arena as the American won 6-4 6-4 to claim her seventh Melbourne crown.

Venus arrived on the crest of a wave, having reached her first major final since 2009, but in truth she was second-best throughout and an upset never looked likely.

Victory means Serena finally pulls clear of Steffi Graf's 22 major triumphs and now stands just one short of Margaret Court's all-time best of 24.

As well as pocketing the champion's cheque of AUS$3,700,000 (€2.6m), she will also reclaim the number one ranking, moving above Germany's Angelique Kerber when the list refreshes on Monday.

Before the match started, no one could decide just who they wanted to win out of the two much-loved sisters.

I don't even know who I want to win this. #SerenavsVenus — Sey (@seysey_) January 28, 2017

Can you ever end up with a tie in tennis?....I want them both to win. #SerenavsVenus #AustraliaOpen2017 — Rin (@erinnire5) January 28, 2017

Venus got off to a strong start, whereas Serena seemed a little nervous.

We're watching two of the top 5 greatest women's tennis players of all time. Unbelievable how great they've been for decades #SerenavsVenus — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) January 28, 2017

Venus is a STRAIGHT KILLA MY GAWD. #SerenavsVenus — Calley Anderson (@calley_ands) January 28, 2017

Venus is playing so well this entire tournament. I'm still team Serena. #SerenavsVenus #GOAT — Ambra Benjamin (@ambrabenjamin) January 28, 2017

No one could handle the emotional rollercoaster that the match proved to be as the two siblings battled it out on the court.

Glad I took that nap. This match is intense! #SerenavsVenus #AusOpen — Cynthia H (@chill97) January 28, 2017

Watching #SerenavsVenus and Ku tense in that court. pic.twitter.com/13OZb5L2Mb — Phenyo Gasebonoe (@Phenyo_Gas) January 28, 2017

That last rally .. i mean. #SerenavsVenus — Sara Mahdi (@sarumahdi) January 28, 2017

Literally, look at the passion…

(Kin Cheung/AP) (Andy Brownbill/AP) As the game progressed, it became clear that Serena was on her way to winning – which meant that she was finally going to beat Steffi Graf’s 22 Gland Slam title record.

#SerenavsVenus Serena can break Graff's 22slams record — Sehwag...Sehwag... (@SESHU_44) January 28, 2017

…and she did!

Serena now stands just one Gland Slam short of Margaret Court’s all-time best of 24.

That celebration though…

(Aaron Favila/AP)

At 35, Serena also becomes the oldest female grand slam champion in the Open era, extending the record she set by winning Wimbledon, aged 34, last year.

When victory was confirmed after a brisk 82 minutes, the game's most successful siblings met for a warm embrace at the net.

This was Serena's 17th victory in 28 matches against Venus, 19 years after they first met professionally at this tournament in the second round.

'You mean the world to me'

"I would like to congratulate Venus," Serena said on court, with the trophy in her arms. She's an amazing person. There's no way I'd be at 23 without her, no way I'd be at one without her. She's my inspiration, the only reason I stand here today, the only reason the Williams sisters exist.

"Thank you for inspiring me to be the best player I can be. Every time you won this week, I thought 'I've got to win too'. She's made an amazing comeback. I don't like the word comeback because she's never left."

Moments before, Venus had said: "Serena Williams, that's my little sister, guys. Congratulations on number 23, I've been right there with you, some of them I lost against you. Your win has always been my win, I think you know that.

"All the times I couldn't be there or wouldn't be there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me."

These contests have always been more respectful than raucous and it was the same again as Serena quickly apologised to her sister when an early throw-up went awry.

Best behaviour momentarily went out the window when the younger sibling lost balance and instantly cracked her frame in frustration. Umpire Alison Hughes called out a warning for racket abuse.

A rare blistering exchange caused one spectator to howl mid-rally, as if on a roller-coaster, but there were more downs than ups, as three Serena double faults helped Venus move ahead 3-2.

Suddenly, however, the favourite was jolted into life as a driving backhand winner gave her the break for 5-3, before serving out the set with an ace.

Serena had never lost a major final after winning the first set and she went for the kill in the third game, opening up 0-40 and three break points.

Venus dug deep to hold with a booming forehand but every exchange felt like a struggle and it seemed inevitable Serena would capitalise.

The moment came at 3-3 when Venus saved two break points but finally succumbed to a third, Serena's stinging forehand proving too strong as her opponent responded wide.

Just as in the first set, Venus held to make her sister serve out and there was a sniff of a comeback when she led 15-30.

Two forehands into the net, however, conceded championship point and when a last Venus backhand dropped wide, her younger sibling fell on her back in celebration.