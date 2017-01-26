Home»Sport

Serena ousts Lucic-Baroni to set up Australian Open final against sister Venus

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 07:22 am

Serena Williams will have to beat her sister Venus to win an Open era record 23rd grand slam title after she overcame Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open.

Williams brought an end to Lucic-Baroni's fairytale run in Melbourne with an emphatic 6-2 6-1 victory, which ensures the most prestigious siblings in tennis will meet for a ninth major final and their first since Wimbledon in 2009.

A win for Serena would see her finally pull clear of Steffi Graf's Open-era record 22 grand slam titles and move just one short of Margaret Court's all-time best 24.

