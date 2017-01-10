Home»Sport

See just how much UFC 207 meant to the Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes camps in this behind-the-scenes clip

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 06:33 pm

We could guess how it felt to be Ronda Rousey following her brutal loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but these behind-the-scenes clips really drum home the point.

You’ll see Rousey’s corner and family absolutely devastated, with coach Edmond Tarverdyan beating the mat in frustration.

And if that’s the agony, the reaction of Nunes’s family and the Brazilian fighter herself is definitely the thrill.

The clip also shows how emotional Cody Garbrandt felt following his huge title-winning victory over Dominick Cruz, sharing a teary moment with both the young man with leukaemia he’s been supporting and Team Alpha Male boss Urijah Faber.

During the main event, Rousey’s trainer couldn’t believe what he’d witnessed as the fight was ended after just 48 seconds, but Nunes’s corner definitely could.

Nunes told the cameras after retaining her bantamweight title: “It’s over, done for Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey is gonna retire”.

For her part, Rousey has broken the social media silence she’s kept since losing the fight on December 30, using JK Rowling as inspiration.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

We wait to see what the star does next.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Amanda Nunes, Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz, Edmond Tarverdyan, MMA, Ronda Rousey, UFC, Urijah Faber,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Manchester United agree €25million deal to sell Morgan Schneiderlin

Donegal trio retire from inter-county football

Watch what must be the outrageous trick shot ever attempted

John Terry hit with one-match ban after red card appeal fails


Today's Stories

Concern for Tommy O’Donnell as Rassie Erasmus hails world-class Conor Murray

The best and cheapest way to play top Irish courses

Bernard O’Byrne to launch bid for OCI top job

Concern for Tommy O’Donnell as Rassie Erasmus hails world-class Conor Murray

Lifestyle

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Brexit is bad for wildlife

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 