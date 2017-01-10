See just how much UFC 207 meant to the Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes camps in this behind-the-scenes clip

We could guess how it felt to be Ronda Rousey following her brutal loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but these behind-the-scenes clips really drum home the point.

You’ll see Rousey’s corner and family absolutely devastated, with coach Edmond Tarverdyan beating the mat in frustration.

And if that’s the agony, the reaction of Nunes’s family and the Brazilian fighter herself is definitely the thrill.

The clip also shows how emotional Cody Garbrandt felt following his huge title-winning victory over Dominick Cruz, sharing a teary moment with both the young man with leukaemia he’s been supporting and Team Alpha Male boss Urijah Faber.

During the main event, Rousey’s trainer couldn’t believe what he’d witnessed as the fight was ended after just 48 seconds, but Nunes’s corner definitely could.

Nunes told the cameras after retaining her bantamweight title: “It’s over, done for Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey is gonna retire”.

For her part, Rousey has broken the social media silence she’s kept since losing the fight on December 30, using JK Rowling as inspiration.

We wait to see what the star does next.