Second round eagles keep Paul Dunne in contention at DP World Tour Championships

A couple of second round eagles have kept Paul Dunne in contention going into the weekend at the DP World Tour Championship.
The Greystones player is seven-under after 36-holes and three shots behind leader and defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Dunne is confident he can push the leaders in the last two rounds.
He said: "I know I can perform well in the last round when it matters, the last few holes, I have confidence from that but the rest of the confidence I take is just from how my game feels.
"Right now my swing feels great, I'm hitting a lot of good shots, I'll try get the confidence back up on the greens like it was yesterday and mix the two."
Shane Lowry is tied for 15th at half-way at five-under.
The Offaly man finished strongly with three birdies on his last four holes.
Seamus Power has bogeyed the first two holes of his second round at the R-S-M Classic on the PGA Tour and is now one-under par.
Padraig Harrington is at the same score through seven holes with Graeme McDowell level-par after seven.
Brian Gay has a two shot lead at 10-under.