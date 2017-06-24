Home»Sport

Sean O'Brien scored one of the greatest tries in British and Irish Lions history and fans can't get enough of it

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11:53 am

The British and Irish Lions may have lost 30-15 to New Zealand in the First Test in Auckland, but fans will certainly remember Sean O’Brien’s incredible try.

Just when everyone started to think the All Blacks were becoming pretty much unstoppable at Eden Park – the Lions put up an explosive show.

Trailing 13-3, Ireland flanker O’Brien pounced four minutes before half-time, finishing off a spectacular 80-metre move that was started by full-back Liam Williams’ dazzling running.

Fans in the stadium were rejoicing:

As were Lions supporters on the internet who were pretty ecstatic:

Lions fans reckon it’s one of the best tries they have ever seen:

The Lions did put up a strong fight, but in the end, the better team won.

And so the wait for a Test victory over the All Blacks – they last achieved one 24 years ago – goes on.

