Sean O'Brien ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup trip

Sean O'Brien is out of Leinster's semi-final clash with Clermont in Lyon on Sunday.

Head Coach Leo Cullen has confirmed the back row has a tightness in his hamstring.

Joey Carberry gets the nod at full back while Fergus Mc Fadden and Isa Nacewa are on the wings.

The back row is Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan, meaning that Josh Van Der Flier is on the bench.

Clermont have also named their team for the game.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Joey Carbery (19)

14. Fergus McFadden (149)

13. Garry Ringrose (36)

12. Robbie Henshaw (11)

11. Isa Nacewa (167) CAPTAIN

10. Johnny Sexton (134)

9. Luke McGrath (72)

1. Jack McGrath (109)

2. Richardt Strauss (143)

3. Tadhg Furlong (64)

4. Devin Toner (195)

5. Hayden Triggs (28)

6. Rhys Ruddock (128)

7. Dan Leavy (35)

8. Jack Conan (48)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (127)

17. Peter Dooley (36)

18. Michael Bent (84)

19. Ross Molony (41)

20. Josh van der Flier (42)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (25)

22. Ross Byrne (21)

23. Zane Kirchner (85)