Home»Sport

Sean O'Brien ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup trip

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 12:49 pm

Sean O'Brien is out of Leinster's semi-final clash with Clermont in Lyon on Sunday.

Head Coach Leo Cullen has confirmed the back row has a tightness in his hamstring.

Joey Carberry gets the nod at full back while Fergus Mc Fadden and Isa Nacewa are on the wings.

The back row is Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan, meaning that Josh Van Der Flier is on the bench.

Clermont have also named their team for the game.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Joey Carbery (19)

14. Fergus McFadden (149)

13. Garry Ringrose (36)

12. Robbie Henshaw (11)

11. Isa Nacewa (167) CAPTAIN

10. Johnny Sexton (134)

9. Luke McGrath (72)

1. Jack McGrath (109)

2. Richardt Strauss (143)

3. Tadhg Furlong (64)

4. Devin Toner (195)

5. Hayden Triggs (28)

6. Rhys Ruddock (128)

7. Dan Leavy (35)

8. Jack Conan (48)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (127)

17. Peter Dooley (36)

18. Michael Bent (84)

19. Ross Molony (41)

20. Josh van der Flier (42)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (25)

22. Ross Byrne (21)

23. Zane Kirchner (85)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, leinster

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Conor Murray misses out on Munster team for tomorrow's Champions Cup semi-final

The draw for Man United’s Europa League semi-final has been made

Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet is inspiring football fans to 'do something kind'

Seven people die as electric cable falls on Nigerians watching Manchester United tie


Today's Stories

The giant that is Trevor Leota was back drop to Munster European epic to beat them all

Marcus Rashford to the rescue as United edge to semi-final

Davy Fitzgerald could use ban to spur his players, says Cillian Buckley

For a small man, Dan Rooney was a giant

Lifestyle

Does Bantry kelp need help?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 