Sean Cronin out for Leinster’s Champions Cup tie

Leinster will have to overcome Montpellier in the Champions Cup at the weekend without the assistance of Sean Cronin.

Leo Cullen’s men currently sit top of their pool and will qualify for the quarter-finals with a game to spare if they win.

JF: Johnny Sexton came through the Zebre game perfectly but unfortunately Sean Cronin misses out this week with a hamstring." #LEIvMON pic.twitter.com/Y5y8afxdkc — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 9, 2017

Ahead of the tie, scrum coach John Fogarty confirmed that Cronin will miss the game through injury.

The hooker has a hamstring injury and faces further scans later in the week to assess the extent of the injury.

In better news for the side, Jonathan Sexton is available after coming through the win over Zebre unscathed.

Fogarty also confirmed that Mike Ross and Fergus McFadden would be stepping up their rehabilitation programmes this week and would again take part in on-field training with the rest of the squad.

Fogarty is looking forward to a special RDS night and acknowledged the progress made by the club in the last 12 months.

“I think if you look at where we were this time last season against Bath in Round 5 to where we are now we have made some good progress.

“As a club as well, we are in a better place and I suppose Friday gives us the chance to top the pool and after that we will see about a home quarter-final. But we have to do our jobs right on Friday first against Montpellier and I think it can be a really special night for this group of players and this club and I hope the crowd play their part in that too.”