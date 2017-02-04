Scotland v Ireland: The key moments

By Simon Lewis.

SCOTLAND 27 IRELAND 22

Ireland players, from left, Jamie Heaslip, Devin Toner, Iain Henderson, CJ Stander and Sean O'Brien during the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Key moment: Having scored 17 unanswered points to recover from 21-3 down after half an hour, Ireland had got their noses in front at 22-21 only for their accuracy at the ruck to undo their fighting comeback. Jamie Heaslip was pinged for not rolling away to allow clinical kicker Greig Laidlaw to push his side back in front and it was Heaslip again at the death, coming in from the side to give the Scot's the chance to eat up the clock with a late penalty.

Talking point: Ireland should consider this defeat a self-inflicted wound. They will be kicking themselves they gave Scotland so much time and space to create try-scoring opportunities for their dangerous backs, while their lineout malfunctioned several times. Plenty of work to do if they are to claw their way back into this Championship.

Stuart Hogg celebrates with Greg Laidlaw.

Key man: Stuart Hogg will be giving Ireland's defensive coach Andy Farrell night sweats after a devastating performance from full-back, terrorising the Irish with his power and incredible pace to score two first-half tries that set Scotland on the road to victory and cause panic throughout whenever he got ball in hand.

Referee Romain Poite awards a try to Iain Henderson of Ireland after he had dived under Duncan Weir and Ross Ford of Scotland during the RBS Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ref watch: Romain Poite was quick to pounce on a poor Scottish scrum but despite a high early penalty count from the home side the French official resisted taking further action and his cards stayed unused.

Penalties conceded: Scotland 9 Ireland 7

Injuries: Johnny Sexton (calf) and Peter O'Mahony (hamstring) remain doubts for next week while Ireland will also wait on news of Andrew Trimble's groin problem but Donnacha Ryan (knee) continued his recovery from a knee complaint last week and travelled to Edinburgh as cover for the matchday forwards. Tadhg Furlong appeared to be the only in-game concern as he came off following treatment in the second half.

Next up: Ireland will have a condensed week to prepare for next Saturday's clash with Italy at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Having returned from Edinburgh they will face another travel day on Thursday to the Italian capital as they arrive to face Conor O'Shea's new charges. Scotland, meanwhile, have an extra day's rest before Sunday's trip to Paris against France.

Match report

Scotland kicked off their RBS 6 Nations campaign with victory for the first time in 11 years by edging out Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield.

Vern Cotter's side started at a blistering pace as Stuart Hogg crossed twice, with Alex Dunbar also touching down during an impressive first-half display in which they limited the visitors to a Keith Earls try.

It looked, however, like Ireland were going to pinch victory when they hit back after the break with scored through Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson - only for Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw to seal a home triumph with two late penalties.

More to follow.