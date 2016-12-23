Home»Sport

Sam Allardyce is appointed as new Crystal Palace manager

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:44 pm

Crystal Palace have appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal just a day on from sacking Alan Pardew.

Allardyce, who stepped down from his dream job of managing England after only 67 days and one match in charge following a newspaper sting, was the red-hot favourite to replace Pardew and will be in the Palace hotseat for their Boxing Day clash at Watford.

Chairman Steve Parish said: "We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available."

