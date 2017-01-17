Sale suspend player as RFU probes leak of information to Bristol

Sale wing Tom Arscott has been suspended by his club over an alleged leak of information to Bristol that is being investigated by the Rugby Football Union.

It emerged on Monday the RFU was investigating a complaint made by Sale regarding the "passing of information to the opposition team" ahead of the Aviva Premiership match against Bristol at the AJ Bell Stadium on New Year's Day, which the hosts lost 24-23.

Tom Arscott: Sale Sharks player met brother before Bristol Premiership match https://t.co/ZY4cjgvllW pic.twitter.com/wmWOyWSFeh — Springbok Rugby Fans (@SpringboksFans) January 17, 2017

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond on Tuesday revealed Arscott - a former Bristol player, whose brother Luke is currently part of the Ashton Gate outfit's squad - has been suspended over the matter since January 4, and the north west club are now awaiting further news from the RFU.

Diamond said: "We investigated it internally and we are going through a disciplinary, and under the regulations, we have to report it (to the RFU), so we did that yesterday.

"It's now in the hands of the RFU. He is suspended."

While he declined to discuss the specifics of the case, Diamond said he had not come across anything like it in his time in rugby.

And he added: "I think if you do your own analysis, you probably don't need the information, because teams do the same most weeks.

"But in the same breath, I think there's an element of trust you need, and loyalty. And we'll see where that's at.

"I think when you sign a professional contract, team information is sacrosanct to the team's performance and that can't be discussed, certainly with opposition teams.

"I think that is the top and bottom of it.

"I think it's worded (in contracts), words to that effect, that the passing of information is forbidden."

mfl

Page 3: 16:04

Bristol on Monday released a statement which said they "are absolutely confident of no wrongdoing in this matter and will fully co-operate with the investigation."

And on Tuesday at a press conference - footage from which was posted on the club's official Facebook page - boss Mark Tainton read out a further statement, confirming that the Arscott brothers met the night before the January 1 match but insisting "nothing of any sporting value" had been passed on to Bristol's coaching staff.

"We are aware of Sale contacting the RFU with regards to their complaint. We have yet to hear from RFU about this," Tainton said.

"From what we are aware - and I stress, without any contact from the RFU on the full nature of the complaint - we are entirely comfortable that Bristol Rugby have done nothing wrong.

"Tom Arscott and Luke Arscott met on New Year's Eve at the team hotel, which is not unusual, for family living in different parts of the country to meet up.

"Following the conversation between the brothers, nothing was said or passed to the Bristol coaches of any sporting value, nor did it change the strategy in which we approached the game in any way, shape or form.

"As a club, we are entirely confident we have not acted in a way that is against the spirit and values of rugby.

"We are disappointed in how this episode has been handled so publicly, especially considering there has been no contact from Sale Sharks to date."

Asked how Luke Arscott had handled the situation, Tainton said: "Luke has carried on training.

"He has trained today and we believe Luke has done nothing wrong.

"He has met his brother the night before the game which, as I said earlier, many players do on away matches or home matches. We're more than happy for them to meet up beforehand and have a conversation."

Neither of the Arscott brothers played in the match. Tom was not included in Sale's 23-man squad, while Luke was an unused replacement for Bristol.