Sadio Mane may return for Liverpool; Chelsea at full strength for Anfield clash

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 02:20 pm

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane may get a place on the bench to face Chelsea after flying home from the African Nations Cup following Senegal's exit.

However, the winger's late arrival on Monday meant he missed training and will have just one session just hours before the game for manager Jurgen Klopp to make a decision on his involvement.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne is still absent with a rib injury and Ovie Ejaria is sidelined after rupturing ankle ligaments at the weekend, but midfielder Adam Lallana is set to play after sitting out the FA Cup defeat to Wolves.

Meanwhile Chelsea are to revert to their first-choice line-up for Tuesday night's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Head coach Antonio Conte made nine changes for last weekend's FA Cup win over Brentford and has no injury doubts for the trip to Anfield.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Branislav Ivanovic, who have both been linked with moves, may be late omissions from the squad if they leave ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi, Coutinho, Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Moreno, Can, Lucas, Stewart, Sturridge, Mane, Woodburn, Wilson.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Courtois, Begovic, Ivanovic, Alonso, Fabregas, Zouma, Kante, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Pedro, Costa, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Luiz, Eduardo, Aina, Ake.

