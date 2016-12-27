Ryan Giggs the early favourite to become next Swansea manager

Swansea are searching for a new manager after sacking Bob Bradley.

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won just two games and Swansea are only above bottom-placed Hull on goal difference following the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat at home to West Ham.

Here, we look at some of the contenders to replace the 58-year-old:

RYAN GIGGS

The bookies' early favourite for the role, Giggs was overlooked by the Swansea board last time around as they interviewed the Manchester United icon but then opted for Bradley. The former Wales winger, the most decorated footballer in English history, has yet to land his managerial breakthrough, but has Premier League experience in spades and could look to include former United team-mates Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt in his coaching team when he does take his first job as a manager. Giggs would be something of a coup for Swansea should he decide to begin his managerial career at the Liberty Stadium.

CHRIS COLEMAN

Swansea have wanted Coleman before and may think he is the right man to rescue his home-town club. The 46-year-old would be a popular choice with Swans fans, being one of their own, but there is one obvious problem - Coleman is currently the Wales manager. Coleman has recently said he is committed to trying to get Wales to the 2018 World Cup and the board of directors at the Liberty Stadium will not want a tug-of-war battle with the Welsh FA for the services of their manager.

ALAN PARDEW

Recently sacked by Crystal Palace, Pardew has plenty of Premier League managerial experience and the 55-year-old has often enjoyed prolific honeymoon periods at previous clubs - something Swansea desperately need in their current predicament. However, he was appointed Charlton boss in similar circumstances a decade ago and failed to keep the Addicks in the top flight.

GARY ROWETT

Nottingham Forest have reportedly approached ex-Birmingham City and Burton Albion boss Gary Rowett. #BCFC #NFFC pic.twitter.com/wfU2jEWjda — The EFL Circle (@TheEFLCircle) December 27, 2016

The 42-year-old is still regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the British game and his stock remains high, despite his recent harsh sacking by Championship club Birmingham. Rowett is ambitious and keen to prove himself and Swansea have previously gone after that kind of manager in the past when appointing the likes of Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Garry Monk.

JURGEN KLINSMANN

The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany prior to that. America fell to a semi-final Copa America exit in the summer while Klinsmann guided Germany to the last-four stage at the 2006 World Cup.

MARCELO BIELSA

Heavily linked with the Swansea job in the past, could he be the one they eventually turn to again? Hugely experienced as boss of Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao, the 61-year-old ended up in Italy with Lazio in Italy, as opposed to Swansea in the Premier League. But he quit just two days after his appointment.