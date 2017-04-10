Home»Sport

Ryan Giggs' estranged wife back in court for fight over money

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 03:13 pm

A High Court judge is examining legal issues in a money battle between former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs and his estranged wife Stacey.

Mr Justice Cobb was on Monday overseeing the latest stage of the dispute at a private preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Giggs was not in court but Mrs Giggs was at the hearing.

News that the pair were embroiled in a dispute emerged earlier this year.

Mr Justice Cobb considered issues relating to reporting of the case at a preliminary hearing in February.

The judge made an order limiting what journalists would be able to report after an application by Giggs.

He said he would not allow reporting of financial information aired during the litigation.

The judge also said the pair's children should not be named in any report of proceedings.

He said journalists could report Giggs and Mrs Giggs were involved in a dispute and name them.

Giggs retired as a player in the summer of 2014 and subsequently worked as United's interim manager for a short spell.

He made a record 963 appearances for United over 24 seasons and won 64 senior international caps for Wales.

