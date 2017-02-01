Home»Sport

Russian relay team stripped of Olympic medals

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:52 am

Russia's women's 4x400metres relay squad has been stripped of a London 2012 Olympic silver medal after Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive, the International Olympic Committee has announced.

The IOC on Wednesday announced three further anti-doping rule violations following re-analysis of samples from Beijing 2008 and London 2012, taking the total to 101.

Krivoshapka tested positive for the steroid turinabol and her sixth-placed finish in the 400m individual event and Russia's second-placed finish in the relay event have been wiped from the record books.

The United States won the relay event and Jamaica finished third, with Ukraine fourth.

Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva tested positive for the same substance and her 23rd-placed finish at London 2012 has been expunged from the records.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)

Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci, who reached the quarter-finals of the middleweight (67-75kg), also tested positive for turinabol and was disqualified.

The three positive tests took the total to 40 adverse findings from 492 samples re-analysed from the London 2012 Olympics.

Of the 1,053 samples re-analysed from the Beijing 2008 Olympics, 61 have been positive to date.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS athletics, olympics

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Garry Ringrose has ‘barely scratched the surface’ on his potential, says Girvan Dempsey

Eddie Howe: ‘We felt we couldn’t stand in Marc Wilson's way’ for loan deal

Football rule-makers could introduce sin-bins for yellow cards

Ten Irish players who secured a move on transfer deadline day


Today's Stories

Cork board delays decision on junior championship

Alan Shearer: I doubt I’ll go back to management

Tiger travels hit by Trump protests

Seb Coe kept doping inquiry in the dark, says MP

Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 