Rugby legend Willie Duggan passes away aged 67

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 01:14 pm

Leinster rugby have confirmed the passing of Willie Duggan at the age of 67.

"Very sad news from Kilkenny this morning of the passing of Leinster and Ireland rugby legend Willie Duggan."

Duggan who wore number 8 won 41 caps for Ireland and was regarded as a "hard man" in rugby.

He became the first player to be sent off in the Five Nations in 1977.

Back in 2011, George Hook named Duggan in his all time greatest Irish rugby XV.

“If you’re going to pick hard men, the number eight becomes really tough. Smoking, drinking, not training too often – Willie Duggan. Another hard man whom the New Zealanders bowed the knee to. Duggan was magnificent”


