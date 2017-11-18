Home»Sport

Ruby Walsh suffers suspected broken leg at Punchestown

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 03:29 pm

Ruby Walsh was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following a fall from Let's Dance at Punchestown.

Walsh's mount was sent off the 4-9 favourite in the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle, but came to grief four out.

The rider - who had suffered two falls earlier on the card - was attended to on the track before being taken to hospital in Naas for X-rays.

The Turf Club's chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick said: "Ruby has a probable fracture of his right tibia and fibia.

"He is going to Naas for X-rays and then he'll be transferred to Tallaght.

"He got a nasty kick off his own horse when he was trying to get up. He's fully alert, though."

With the jumps season hitting top gear, Walsh was due to partner the long-absent former Champion Hurdle hero Faugheen in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown tomorrow.


