Ruby Walsh somehow stays on board after final-flight blunder

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 08:29 pm

Ruby Walsh is known for passing the finishing-post in first place more than most, but he showed another aspect to his horsemanship skills at Fairyhouse, writes Stephen Barry.

The 11-time Champion Jockey looked like his was going to ride to his 102nd Irish win of the season as Chambord Du Lys breezed past West Bridge on the approach to the final hurdle.

However the 4/9 favourite hit the fence badly and almost unseated Walsh, who was left hanging on for dear life…

He managed to stay on board and even made a dash for victory, but finished half-a-length off in second.

The Irish Examiner columnist did manage to get his 102nd win in the next race, as Tin Soldier prevailed for the Willie Mullins/Walsh partnership.

His closest rival for the Champion Jockey prize, 18-year-old Jack Kennedy, managed the similarly impressive feat only last week.

It just goes to show the talent among the current crop of Irish jockeys.

