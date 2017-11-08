Home»Sport

Roy Keane didn’t disappoint when asked about Peter Schmeichel by a Danish journalist

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 10:06 am

The visiting Danish journalist bided his time yesterday before finally popping his question as the media briefing with Roy Keane was drawing to a close, writes Liam Mackey.

And since his long-range mission appeared to centre on probing Keane about Peter Schmeichel — the former Man United keeper, and father of current Danish No. 1 Kasper, with whom the Corkman once famously had a no-holds-barred bust-up — it was always going to be a line of inquiry likely to produce a memorable response.

And, as the following transcript of the ensuing exchange shows, Keane didn’t disappoint.

Danish journalist: Hi, I flew in from Denmark for the preparations for this game and I was just wondering, since you played with Peter Schmeichel, have you been in touch with him ahead of this game?

Roy Keane: No. No, no, no.

DJ: What would you say to him...

RK (bemused): To Peter???

DJ: Yeah, about what to expect from Ireland in this game?

RK (smiling): I’d say fuck all to him. What do you want me to say to him? Is he playing?

DJ: No.

RK: He’s not playing, no. I’d say nothing to Peter. What could I say to him? (starts laughing).

DJ: Team-mates sometimes stay in touch...

RK: I don’t keep in touch with Peter. The last time I saw Peter, I’d say it was about a year and a half or two years ago and we had breakfast together in a hotel in London and it was nice. We had a good chat.

Listen, I’ve huge respect for all my ex-team-mates. Through the good and bad times. (Pauses, grins). He started it. He said it himself, he held his hand up, he said he started it. I think he had two pints and got a bit brave, y’know? (Exits to laughter all round).

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.


