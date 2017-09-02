Home»Sport

Ross Barkley denies undergoing medical at Chelsea

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 01:57 pm

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has denied undergoing a medical with Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Barkley, who is currently sidelined through injury, was reported to have travelled to London on Thursday to be assessed by the Premier League champions.

However, the 23-year-old England international took to social media on Saturday to insist that was not the case.

"Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point," Barkley wrote on his official Twitter account.

"I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

"Thanks for all of the support."

Barkley's comments contradict those made on Thursday by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who told Sky Sports News: ''The two clubs agreed a deal of £35m and I think personal terms were agreed.

''After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

''He's currently injured so technically he will be with us, he is under contract for another year. It's a big surprise, but that's football.''

