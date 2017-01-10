Rory McIlroy ‘unlikely’ to play in 2020 Olympics

Rory McIlroy says he's unlikely to compete at the Olympic Games in 2020.

The World number two turned down the opportunity to represent Ireland in Rio last year, and added that he resented the position the Olympics had put him in in terms of choosing a nationality.

Speaking to the BBC today, McIlroy says as long as the nationality requirements stay the same, he won't be in Tokyo.

"More likely than not I won't be going to the Games in 2020 just because of my personal feelings," he said.

"The Olympic Games are fantastic and I think golf's inclusion is fantastic, but for me it’s something I don't want to get into. That's a personal choice and hopefully people respect that decision.

"It went well in 2016 and I hope it goes even better in 2020 but I probably won't be a part of it.

"If it upsets some people that's ok, I can't please everyone but as long as I am true to myself I'll be happy."