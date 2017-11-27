Home»Sport

Rory McIlroy to make competitive golf return in January

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 07:16 pm

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to competitive golf in January.

The former World Number One has taken prolonged break from the sport, having battled with injury throughout the year.

McIlroy was planning to be out of action for three months, and now says he will tee off at the Omega Dubai Classic on the 25th January.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire has been named the 2017 Global Golf Post Female Amateur of the Year.

The Cavan woman, who is studying at Duke University, won this year's Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship. 

22-year-old Maguire was also second in the NCAA Championship individual standings.


