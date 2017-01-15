Home»Sport

Rory McIlroy falls short as Graeme Storm wins South African Open after dramatic play-off

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 01:19 pm

Rory McIlroy has been pipped by England's Graeme Storm to the BMW SA Open title in South Africa after a tight play-off.

Eighty-three days after losing his European Tour card by €100, Storm edged to victory after both golfers finished on 18-under after four rounds on course, a shot clear of England's Jordan L Smith, to force a two way play-off.

Storm was given a reprieve when Patrick Reed failed to play enough events to join the Tour and he made the most of his second coming in Johannesburg.

Starting the day three shots clear of the world number two, he almost buckled under the heat as McIlroy made five birdies in a final-round 68.

But McIlroy's bogey on the par-three 17th teed up a play-off which the English man took.

He held his nerve to sink a close-range putt after McIlroy had finished the first time they went back up the 18th hole, but when McIlroy drove wildly the second time, he had a chance.

His first shot was not ideal either, though, following McIlroy into the rough, and back they went again.

The third time out, McIlroy's second shot on the par-four was a poor one, falling short of the green, and a 45-foot putt from Storm that skipped just past allowed him to take a par.

And when McIlroy failed from seven feet, the title was Storm's - his second European Tour title and first since he won the French Open in 2007.

