Home»Sport

Rory McIlroy completes double of ‘Shot of the Year’ awards

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 08:26 pm

Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open-winning shot at the K Club has been voted the European Tour’s Shot of the Year, writes Stephen Barry.

The risky 252-yard approach over water to the final green set up a three-foot eagle putt, which meant a three-shot victory for the man whose own foundation hosted the tournament.

“I had a similar shot in the Pro-Am, actually,” said McIlroy in recalling the shot.

“JP (Fitzgerald) tried to get me to hit a 4-iron, and it was a similar wind, as well, but I felt like I was trying to hit it too hard. So I actually dropped another ball in the Pro-Am and hit 5-wood, a very similar shot to what I hit today.

“I actually got a little bit of practise there. I didn't know I would need it at the end of the week but there you go.”

Rory McIlroy watches his second shot to the 18th green at The K Club. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

It completed a double of Shot of the Year awards for the Northern Irish golfer, coming in the wake of the PGA Tour announcing that he had hit the best shot on that side of the Atlantic too.

McIlroy’s hole-out eagle on the 16th hole at the TOUR Championship hauled him into a playoff with Ryan Moore. He went on to win the tournament and, as a result, the $10million (€9.5million) FedEx Cup.

McIlroy received nearly a third of fans’ votes for the European Tour award, beating Scott Hend’s albatross and Brett Rumford’s perfect bunker shot into second and third places respectively.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS golf, rory mcilroy, irish open

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This one was for Axel, says CJ Stander

Of course it was Olivier Giroud who saved lucky Arsenal in the FA Cup

Peter O'Mahony: It was tough to be back

Arsenal need comeback to get past Preston in FA Cup


Today's Stories

Revelling in the Premier League pantomime

Antonio Conte wants end to Chelsea’s Chinese exodus

Signposting the future: Ten players who'll make a name for themselves in 2017

John Arnold: Tricolour is the best flag option

Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 