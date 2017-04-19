Rory Best set to make Lions squad ahead of Dylan Hartley

Ireland skipper Rory Best has reportedly beaten England captain Dylan Hartley to a place in Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad, with several other big names anxiously awaiting Wednesday's announcement.

Head coach Gatland's group for New Zealand this summer will be revealed in London at midday and while players like England quartet Ben Te'o, Elliot Daly, Joe Marler and Maro Itoje should become first-time Lions, high-profile casualties seem guaranteed.

Hartley has led Eddie Jones' side to two Six Nations titles, a Grand Slam, a series whitewash of Australia and a world record-equalling run of 18 Test consecutive wins but according to the BBC and The Times he will be omitted, with Best, Ken Owens and Jamie George the preferred hookers.

The list of absentees could also include England's Jonathan Joseph, George Ford and Joe Launchbury, Ireland number eight Jamie Heaslip and Scotland lock Jonny Gray.

But 91 times-capped Wales centre Jamie Roberts, who toured with the Lions in 2009 and 2013, could be a surprise inclusion.

The Harlequins player started just two Tests for Wales this season, and he was on the bench during the entire Six Nations campaign, providing cover for a preferred midfield partnership of Jonathan Davies and Scott Williams.

The 30-year-old's previous impressive Lions form, though, might persuade Gatland to take him.

New Zealand-born Te'o, who has made one England start in eight appearances, shone in front of watching Lions assistant coach Rob Howley when Worcester beat Aviva Premiership opponents Bath four days ago.

And the 30-year-old might have done enough to surprisingly edge out razor-sharp Bath ace Joseph, although Wasps forward Launchbury being overlooked would be a bigger shock, given his outstanding England displays this season.

Gatland's second-row options are considerable, making selection in that department particularly demanding, yet Launchbury was still considered a shoo-in by many pundits.

Ford, meanwhile, looks to have lost out behind Wales number 10 Dan Biggar, with the Ospreys fly-half featuring among a likely double-figure Welsh contingent in Gatland's expected 37 or 38-man party.

Lions tour manager John Spencer will announce the squad, being joined by Gatland, his coaching staff and captain, who is expected to be Wales flanker Sam Warburton, at a hotel on the edge of the 200-acre Syon House Estate in west London.

Gatland then has 40 days to departure for New Zealand, with recent Lions history suggesting at least two injury or suspension-enforced changes likely before then.

The Lions kick off their 10-match trip against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on June 3, with the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, Maori All Blacks and Chiefs all on their agenda before the first Test three weeks later.