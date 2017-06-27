Home»Sport

Rory Best refuses to criticise referee Romain Poite after Lions draw

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:06 am

Rory Best refused to criticise referee Romain Poite after the British and Irish Lions were held to a 31-31 draw by the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Poite sent lock Iain Henderson to the sin-bin for a tip-tackle on Jordie Barrett in the final quarter and the home team ran in two tries in his absence.

"It was obviously touch and go but when you're being officiated by a quality referee like Romain Poite and he takes his time and goes to the TMO, you've got to trust that the guy has got it right," Best told Sky Sports 1.

"The frustrating thing is that we had a penalty advantage there. Hendy was absolutely fabulous and that small error.... you could tell that he was disappointed, but we've got to be bigger than a yellow card costing us that many points.

"It's very frustrating. They're Super Rugby champions and are a very good side. We'll look back at the mistakes we made that let them back into it and be frustrated.

"This is potentially the last game of the tour for a few of us, so we have to look at the positives as well.

"I cannot fault the effort. Maybe we needed to show more composure and be more clinical at times."

- PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork relief as Conor Lehane winning Munster final fitness battle

Massey and McEleney strikes see off Galway as Dundalk enjoy Oriel Park win

'We must forget Leicester and work with humility': Claudio Ranieri

Is Nemanja Matic to Manchester United a really good idea, or a really bad one?


Today's Stories

Davy Fitzgerald: We are 100% ahead of expectations

Lewis Hamilton wants to win ‘the right way’

Diarmuid Connolly spared the GAA a whole lot of hassle

Frank de Boer aims to fire Crystal Palace to new heights with Total Football

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 