Ronnie O'Sullivan wins record seventh Masters title

Ronnie O’Sullivan created history as he sealed a record seventh Dafabet Masters title after coming back to defeat Joe Perry in a 10-7 triumph at Alexandra Palace.
O’Sullivan’s victory means he has surpassed Stephen Hendry’s tally of six Masters trophies as the 41-year-old fought back from 4-1 down to retain the crown that he won in emphatic fashion in last year’s final against Barry Hawkins.
It’s a phenomenal achievement and one people have been quick to recognise.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is a legend! My all time favourite snooker player. Well done @ronnieo147 🏆👏🏻— Catherine Henshall (@xCatherineHx) January 22, 2017
Ronnie O'Sullivan. What a man.— Alexander Mackay (@_agmackay) January 22, 2017
It didn’t start well for the The Rocket as Perry won the opening two frames, with an out-of-sorts O’Sullivan struggling before he eventually got on the board with the aid of a 58 break in the third.
Perry moved further ahead to 3-1 courtesy of a 74 clearance and continued his fine form to take the fifth frame when he put together a 115 break but O’Sullivan hit back.
The Gentleman started to miss crucial balls and that helped the five-time world champion take the next frame courtesy of a 42 clearance before breaks of 44 and 55 ended the afternoon session at four frames apiece.
It didn’t slip past anyone that Ronnie wasn’t at his best.
Ronnie O'Sullivan, what a man. Not at his best all week and still manages to win his 7th Masters 🙌🙌— Ross Lee Akers (@akerr002) January 22, 2017
Ronnie O'Sullivan wasn't even at his best and he gets the job done. Such a natural talent. Joe Perry has been enjoyable to watch this week!— Sophie Payne (@SophiePayne23) January 22, 2017
The evening session kicked off with O’Sullivan coming out on top in a lengthy tactical battle to go ahead for the first time in the match.
O’Sullivan capitalised on a missed red by Perry to take frame 15 with a clearance of 112, leaving him just one frame away from making history, but he missed a straightforward black to gift Perry the frame and reduce the score to 9-7.
Perry raced into a 39-0 lead in the 17th frame but he could not stop The Rocket from fighting back to seal an historic seventh Masters title.