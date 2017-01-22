Ronnie O'Sullivan wins record seventh Masters title

Ronnie O’Sullivan created history as he sealed a record seventh Dafabet Masters title after coming back to defeat Joe Perry in a 10-7 triumph at Alexandra Palace.

O’Sullivan’s victory means he has surpassed Stephen Hendry’s tally of six Masters trophies as the 41-year-old fought back from 4-1 down to retain the crown that he won in emphatic fashion in last year’s final against Barry Hawkins.

Ronnie O'Sullivan (right) celebrates with the Paul Hunter trophy alongside Paul Hunter's dad Alan Hunter at Alexandra Palace. Photo: John Walton/PA

It’s a phenomenal achievement and one people have been quick to recognise.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is a legend! My all time favourite snooker player. Well done @ronnieo147 🏆👏🏻 — Catherine Henshall (@xCatherineHx) January 22, 2017

Ronnie O'Sullivan. What a man. — Alexander Mackay (@_agmackay) January 22, 2017

It didn’t start well for the The Rocket as Perry won the opening two frames, with an out-of-sorts O’Sullivan struggling before he eventually got on the board with the aid of a 58 break in the third.

Perry moved further ahead to 3-1 courtesy of a 74 clearance and continued his fine form to take the fifth frame when he put together a 115 break but O’Sullivan hit back.

The Gentleman started to miss crucial balls and that helped the five-time world champion take the next frame courtesy of a 42 clearance before breaks of 44 and 55 ended the afternoon session at four frames apiece.

It didn’t slip past anyone that Ronnie wasn’t at his best.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, what a man. Not at his best all week and still manages to win his 7th Masters 🙌🙌 — Ross Lee Akers (@akerr002) January 22, 2017

Ronnie O'Sullivan wasn't even at his best and he gets the job done. Such a natural talent. Joe Perry has been enjoyable to watch this week! — Sophie Payne (@SophiePayne23) January 22, 2017

The evening session kicked off with O’Sullivan coming out on top in a lengthy tactical battle to go ahead for the first time in the match.

O’Sullivan capitalised on a missed red by Perry to take frame 15 with a clearance of 112, leaving him just one frame away from making history, but he missed a straightforward black to gift Perry the frame and reduce the score to 9-7.

Perry raced into a 39-0 lead in the 17th frame but he could not stop The Rocket from fighting back to seal an historic seventh Masters title.