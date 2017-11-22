Home»Sport

Ronnie O'Sullivan survives scare to progress in Belfast

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 08:38 am

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a scare to book his place in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

O'Sullivan was pushed by Germany's world number 120 Lukas Kleckers, who fired a break of 137 to pull back from an early two-frame deficit.

But O'Sullivan, who had opened with consecutive breaks of 91 and 126, recovered to win the next two frames and seal a 4-2 triumph.

Judd Trump was ousted at the opening stage by Stuart Carrington, who compiled three breaks over 50 as he also secured a 4-2 success.

Stephen Maguire scored back-to-back centuries in a 4-0 win over Basem Eltahhan, while Mark Williams beat veteran Thai James Wattana by the same score.

Defending champion Mark King is safely into the next round with a 4-1 win over Matthew Bolton, having scored a 50 break in the third frame.


More in this Section

Man City below their best in Champions League win, says Pep Guardiola

Losing three-goal lead was a 'misjudgement', says Jurgen Klopp

Son Heung-min nets winner as Tottenham beat Dortmund

Sterling struck late winner as Man City secure top spot with win over Feyenoord.


Today's Stories

Jose prickly over Jones injections

Company begins fundraising trip to US in aid of Cork senior footballers and hurlers

Klopp left shell-shocked by Liverpool collapse

Chrissy McKaigue: GAA paid lip service to interprovincials

Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »