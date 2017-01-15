Home»Sport

Ronnie O'Sullivan survives scare as final-frame century sends him through

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 05:23 pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan came close to a shock first-round loss at the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace in London before beating China's Liang Wenbo 6-5.

Defending champion O'Sullivan was 5-4 down as the Chinese cueman won three straight frames to overturn a 4-2 deficit.

And the best-of-11 contest reached the decisive frame, when O'Sullivan recorded his best break, of 121.

The 41-year-old Englishman, a five-time world champion, is seeking a record seventh Masters title.

O'Sullivan will play either Neil Robertson or Ali Carter in the quarter-finals.

The tournament finishes next Sunday.

