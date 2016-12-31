Home»Sport

Ronda Rousey's return to UFC ended so abruptly her career was mourned as another 2016 celebrity tragedy

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 10:30 am

Ronda Rousey’s hugely anticipated return to UFC ended in failure, after she was knocked out by her opponent Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

(John Locher/AP)
UFC 207 promised to be the start of her surge back to the top of her sport after a break of over a year since she was beaten by Holly Holm on November 14 2015.

The swift defeat was only the 29-year-old’s second ever after that fight, having won her first 12 bouts.

https://twitter.com/HistoryToLearn/status/815100211601149956

Rousey was brought down by Nunes through a flurry of blows to the head in much the same way she lost to Holm just over a year ago.

The barrage from 28-year-old Nunes was so severe some viewers weren’t surprised the referee ended the fight.

Some were wowed by the money at stake in the fight though – others were even inspired by it.

Many were saddened for the American fighting star however, and were quick to show their support.

Rousey may return from this defeat, but for now at least the glory – and Bantamweight title – are Nunes’.

(John Locher/AP)
According to one report Nunes had some words for Rousey after the defeat too.

Whether this fight – and indeed Nunes’ words – marks a comma or a full stop to Rousey’s career, only time will tell.

