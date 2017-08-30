Home»Sport

Ronan O'Gara signs up to TV3's Six Nations team as new schedule announced

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 05:15 pm

Rugby fans anticipating the new season will be looking at new and old faces when the Six Nations comes around.

The 2018 competition will be shown on TV3 next year, with Ronan O'Gara the marquee pundit.

Irish Examiner columnist O'Gara previously worked with RTÉ, who broadcast the competition in previous seasons, but TV3 will be showing the tournament with exclusive rights for the next four years.

The station will broadcast every game and will also have a new preview and highlights show.

Further details and presentation plans will be announced at TV3’s official Six Nations launch later this year.

The Champions League also returns to TV3 on Tuesday nights with Tommy Martin fronting the coverage.

Martin will be joined by TV3's team of experts that include Graeme Souness, Neil Lennon, Kevin Kilbane and Brian Kerr.

The first game to be shown by TV3 will be Man United's clash with Basel on Septmeber 12.

TV3 will also be the place for horse racing fans with some of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar including The Cheltenham Festival, The Aintree Grand National Festival and Royal Ascot being broadcast.

