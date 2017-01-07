Home»Sport

Ronan O'Gara and Racing 92 pay a touching tribute to Anthony Foley

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 03:44 pm

Ronan O'Gara and Racing 92 showed their class today by paying tribute to Munster legend Anthony Foley ahead of their European Champions Cup clash today.

Rassie Erasmus' side have travelled to France to play their European clash which was rescheduled due to Foley's death a few months ago.

O'Gara, who would have faced an emotional day anyway as his current side come up against his beloved Munster, lead Racing onto the pitch ahead of the clash wearing Foley's iconic No.8 shirt.

Racing 92 coach Ronan O'Gara prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup match today. Pic: Sportsfile

The Racing 92 players and staff also wore the shirt during their warm-up.

Racing 92 staff walk to the pitch prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup match today. Pic: Sportsfile

There was also a warm welcome from the home fans.

Who stood up for a minute's applause in Foley's memory ahead of the clash.

It was a touching gesture to honour O'Gara's friend in the best way possible.

Racing 92 coach Ronan O'Gara prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup match today. Pic: Sportsfile

RONAN O'GARA: European dead rubbers make my blood boil

KEYWORDS rugby, Anthony Foley, Ronan O'Gara

