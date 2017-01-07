Ronan O'Gara and Racing 92 pay a touching tribute to Anthony Foley

Ronan O'Gara and Racing 92 showed their class today by paying tribute to Munster legend Anthony Foley ahead of their European Champions Cup clash today.
Rassie Erasmus' side have travelled to France to play their European clash which was rescheduled due to Foley's death a few months ago.
O'Gara, who would have faced an emotional day anyway as his current side come up against his beloved Munster, lead Racing onto the pitch ahead of the clash wearing Foley's iconic No.8 shirt.
The Racing 92 players and staff also wore the shirt during their warm-up.
There was also a warm welcome from the home fans.
Lovely gesture from Racing supporters #R92vMUN #SUAF #ripaxel pic.twitter.com/CcCdvIlqrC— Margaret Barrett (@margaretb2010) January 7, 2017
Who stood up for a minute's applause in Foley's memory ahead of the clash.
Coucou Axel #R92vMUN pic.twitter.com/x0ibR0rHGw— Tom Thouroude-B. (@totozinho_tt) January 7, 2017
It was a touching gesture to honour O'Gara's friend in the best way possible.