Home»Sport

Ronaldo and Messi among new set of Twitter emojis released for El Clasico

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 07:14 pm

Twitter has launched a set of emojis ahead of El Clasico as LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona go head-to-head at the Bernabeu.

Second-placed Barca take on league leaders Real on Sunday knowing a win could take them top of the table, and Twitter has released a set of temporary Clasico-themed emojis for fans to use online to mark the occasion.

The names of three players on either side will generate an emoji of their face when used alongside a hashtag on Twitter, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique picked for Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos are the chosen men for Real.

Club crests can be generated by using '#HalaMadrid' and '#ForcaBarcelona' in a tweet, while '#ElClasico' produces a half-and-half kit for fans wishing to engage in discussion around the eagerly anticipated match.

Real are currently three points clear at the top of the table and progressed to the last four of the Champions League with a win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday and currently have a game in hand on Barcelona, who have won just once in their last four games in all competitions.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Eight-week suspension for Davy Fitzgerald

Judd Trump refuses to speak to the media after world championship exit

Anthony Joshua has eye on Tyson Fury as he prepares to fight Wladimir Klitschko

Jonathan Joseph earned Lions call with performances against Wales


Today's Stories

Non-Trier controversy: ‘If that’s the way they want you to ride horses, that’s the way you have to do it’

Alan Bennett: ‘I’d like to play next season. It’s too good a group at the moment to step out of it’

Leigh Halfpenny lucky to get the nod at Simon Zebo’s expense

‘Conor Murray needs game time or he’s not on plane’, says Lions coach Warren Gatland

Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in gaming become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 