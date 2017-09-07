Ronald Koeman 'very disappointed' at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he is "very disappointed" at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge and the player will be "dealt with internally at the appropriate time".

However, the Dutch boss also confirmed the former England man would play for Everton against Tottenham on Saturday.

Koeman, reading from a prepared statement at the start of his pre-match press conference, said: "I am very disappointed. In line with any disciplinary matter, this will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time."

Rooney was charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police on September 1 after being stopped in the early hours of the same day.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.

Koeman's other issue over the international break was the collapse of Ross Barkley's £35million transfer to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old, currently sidelined by a grade three hamstring tear likely to keep him out until November at the earliest, pulled out of the move at the last minute on deadline day despite travelling to London.

Barkley is in the final year of his contract, having rejected the offer of a new deal from Everton, but Koeman refused to say his Toffees career was over.

"Ross also came to see me on Tuesday and he explained to me why he turned down (the chance) to go to Chelsea," said the manager.

"That is a private talk with Ross and I am not the right man to explain to you about his decision or the reason for that decision.

"He was open to make a move to another club and from what I heard from the board, there was an agreement between Chelsea and Everton.

"But finally the decision was by the player and that is what happened at that time."

Asked whether his Everton career was over Koeman added: "No, he is still an Everton player and he has a contract until the end of this season.

"At this time he is injured and it will take another two to two-and-a-half months until he is available.

"I don't have to take a decision, I can wait to see what happens and then we will see what the decision will be at that time."